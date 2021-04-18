Real Madrid: Fans show concern for Mendy’s injury

Injuries have not left Real Madrid alone throughout the season. The French strategist has had to improvise, especially in the defensive zone, a sector in which he lost three of his four starting defenders.

However, when everyone thought that it could not be worse, Real Madrid revealed a few moments ago in their networks that, the French side, Ferland mendy, suffered an overload in the soleus of the left leg.

Mendy, who was the only starting defender Zidane had in the final stretch of the league, will not see action against Getafe and his return will depend on the injury. This has caused the fans to show their concern, since, in two weeks they play the semifinals of the Champions.

The Frenchman has won over the fans in the recent season, several even put him as the best left back in the world. Mendy has become a key piece of the merengue team since Zidane’s return to the bench.

Ferland Mendy defends really well. Much better than Davies, for example. And it has the same speed and correction capacity in the race. – Rob Testas (@R_Testas) April 10, 2021

Between 1 and 2 weeks is overload – TIFO MADRIDISTA (@TIFOMADRIDISTA) April 17, 2021