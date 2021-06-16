in Football

Real Madrid: Fans explode for the departure of Sergio Ramos

After constant rumors about his future at the White House, Real Madrid reported that defender Sergio Ramos will no longer continue with the team in the face of the 2021-2022 season in the Spanish League.

Through a statement, the merengue team announced that this Thursday, June 17, they will carry out an emotional tribute to the 35-year-old Spanish defender in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, closing the cycle of 16 seasons with the whites.

Read also: La Liga: Real Madrid announces the departure of Sergio Ramos for the 2021-22 season

Before the news, the reactions and comments from his loyal fans on social networks did not wait, crying for the departure of the defender and merengue captain Sergio Ramos.

A stellar Barça raises a 0-2 and gets into the final in extra time

Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw will accompany Frances McDormand on ‘Women Talking’