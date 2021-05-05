Real Madrid: Fans explode against Hazard for his attitude after the elimination against Chelsea

Football

Real Madrid were eliminated in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after losing 2-0 to Chelsea (3-1 on aggregate), in a duel where there was more talk about what happened to Eden Hazard at the end of the game than for what the Belgian could do on the pitch.

After the final whistle at Stamford Bridge, Hazard came over to greet goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and some of his former teammates at Chelsea, showing a rather relaxed and even “happy” attitude despite the elimination of the meringues.

This gesture caused a stir through social networks, as both Real Madrid fans and some analysts and former players blasted Hazard for this attitude, since he does not seem to care that his team was “erased” in the semifinals and he did not contribute on the field.

The followers of the merengue group made Hazard a Trending Topic because of this, and even a large number of users demanded his departure from the club at the end of the season.

