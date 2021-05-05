Real Madrid: Fans explode against Hazard for his attitude after the elimination against Chelsea

Real Madrid were eliminated in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after losing 2-0 to Chelsea (3-1 on aggregate), in a duel where there was more talk about what happened to Eden Hazard at the end of the game than for what the Belgian could do on the pitch.

After the final whistle at Stamford Bridge, Hazard came over to greet goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and some of his former teammates at Chelsea, showing a rather relaxed and even “happy” attitude despite the elimination of the meringues.

Read also: Chelsea vs Madrid: The words of Zinedine Zidane after being eliminated from the Champions League

This gesture caused a stir through social networks, as both Real Madrid fans and some analysts and former players blasted Hazard for this attitude, since he does not seem to care that his team was “erased” in the semifinals and he did not contribute on the field.

The followers of the merengue group made Hazard a Trending Topic because of this, and even a large number of users demanded his departure from the club at the end of the season.

Hazard of laughter just at the end of the game with the players who have just eliminated their team from the Champions League. What a great signing huh. pic.twitter.com/1f3G5L4gva – Xavi Martínez (@xavimartinez) May 5, 2021

I am very Hazard but the 7 of Real Madrid is much more than a player with class. It has to represent everything. This hurts too much. pic.twitter.com/EuTRxQsy6C – KikeMk (@KikeMK_) May 5, 2021

Neither Manco asking Nacho Fernández for the shirt was as embarrassing as Hazard celebrating THE ELIMINATION OF HIS TEAM with the Chelsea players. pic.twitter.com/Q4O1IBE5SS – Error ArbitraI (@ErrorArbitralTR) May 5, 2021

Sorry, I can’t see Modric and Fede suffering, the latter playing with syringes to give his best in the match against Liverpool, and then see Hazard laughing after being on vacation the entire season .. don’t ask me patience or illusion. I am sorry! pic.twitter.com/lixs21XsIb – MRØdegaard (@MrORMFC) May 5, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content