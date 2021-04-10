Real Madrid: Fans explode against Casemiro for his expulsion against Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona were gazes around the world, starring in a new edition of the Spanish Classic, in the 2020-2021 season in a match held at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

Despite taking the victory against the Blaugranas, the merengue team ended the game with one less player, after midfielder Casemiro was sent off for a double yellow card in the final part of the match.

Read also: Chivas: Antonio Briseño’s message that ‘infuriates’ the fans prior to the game vs Cruz Azul

This situation provoked comments and reactions from the fans of the merengue team on social networks, against the Brazilian midfielder and that we present below.

Why the need to suffer? We were 3-0 too many times and we forgive, I shit on my fucking mother. – BryanMacias (@ BryanMa98178584) April 10, 2021

If we lose it will be in vain. – ᴷᴮ ᶰᵘᵉᵛᵉ (@realbayernfc) April 10, 2021