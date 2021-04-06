Real Madrid enters strong in the bid for pivot Vincent Poirier

Real Madrid has in mind, like the main European teams, the French center Vincent Poirier. Barcelona or Efes are also very interested in getting their services. Even Baskonia, the club from which he jumped to the NBA, asked about your situation. In Turkey it was taken for granted that they had an advantage to see him in blue, but there is a fight. Chema de Lucas (Movistar +) points out that Madrid is the one that takes the lead to take over the player looking ahead to the next season.

Poirier is still fighting for a spot in the NBA this season, but it’s not being easy. This season he has been traded three times, going from the Celtics to the Sixers and then to the Knicks. Since the New Yorkers cut him off, he has been without equipment. In Boston he averaged 2 points and 2 rebounds last year and this year he has not even reached the average point per game.

He wants to be at the Olympics with France at full capacity, so he will look for one last chance to stay on the wheel. However, his situation for the next season leaves him closer to Europe than to America.

After starting in France this long-armed pivot, 2.13 meters tall and now 27 years old, came to Vitoria as a player to develop. He was only there for two seasons because in the first he stepped onto the final of the Endesa League against -precisely- Madrid and in the second he entered the second best quintet in the Euroleague and led the competition in rebounds. In the NBA he has not had that progression, but in the European context he maintains his poster and is one of the players to follow.

Madrid needs to improve several parts of its squad and one is the inside game. With Thompkins and Randolph for the power forward position, it is just as necessary as a few months ago to find someone to replace Tavares when he has to rest or if an injury comes. Tyus has been a patch that has not given the expected result and Poirier would mean raising the level a notch or two. The two towers are of the same profile: defensive walls, able to make room near the basket and with a magnificent game over the rim. Others like Jaylen Reynolds continue to be on the radar to be the ‘5’ Laso craves, but Poirier is also making progress on the agenda.

If a agreement it would be the second signing tied up by the whites and the second French. The other is Thomas Heurtel, who will be able to sign from July.