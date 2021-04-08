Real Madrid: End of the problems? Karim Benzema praises Vinicius JR.

The forward of the Real Madrid, Karim Benzema praised his teammate Vinicius after his great game in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Liverpool, assuring that he predicted a promising future.

“Vini is a very young player. I believe in him, because he has everything to succeed here. That’s why I talk a lot, a lot with him on the field, off the field. Sometimes I speak a little loud to him, but it’s because of him. I know he can give more, because he is a phenomenon when he wants. ”

Benzema also had words for him Classic between the Whites and Barcelona, ​​”it is the best game in the world” and that they face it “as a final”.

“The classic for me is the best game in the world and not only for me, for everyone, because they are two teams that have a lot of history and it is always a very important game,” said the Frenchman in statements to LaLiga. “As always, it will be a difficult game against a team that likes to have the ball. We also like to have it. It will be played in the middle and as in the first leg we will enter the field to win because it is a final for us” he added.

Karim is on his way to signing the highest scoring season of his career. “I don’t know if it’s my best season, every year I start from scratch and I want to improve the previous one. Now I’m on a scoring streak and if I can continue, with work to help my team win points and games, I’m going to do it. The important thing is to win, “he stressed.

