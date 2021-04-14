Real Madrid eliminates Liverpool and will play against Chelsea in the Champions League Semis

Real Madrid achieved its pass to the Semifinals of the UEFA Champions League when they drew without goals with Liverpool FC in the return match held at Anfield in a match in which the meringues suffered excessively from the attacks of Jurgen Klopp’s team, having their goalkeeper, Thiabut Courtois, Most valuable man of the match, as the Belgian repeatedly saved the fall of his goal.

With this result, the meringues are already getting ready for their duel against Chelsea of ​​England in the Semifinals of the Champions League, which will be played on April 27 in Madrid and on May 4 in the city of London.

FIRST TIME:

The game began with the Reds thrown in front in search of closing the gap, and at minute 2 of action they had the first chance to score in the boots of Mohamed Salah, but a providential save by Courtois prevented the fall of his frame.

Liverpool continued to bite Madrid in the first minutes of the game, managing to make the meringues uncomfortable on their own ground, as they could not have long possessions in the ball.

At minute 11 came a new warning from the English, now it was Milner who was about to beat Courtois, who managed to save the shot.

After the first quarter of an hour, Madrid began to take a break from Liverpool’s attacks, beginning to take control of the midfield and managing to generate the first danger in a play by Karim Benzema, who dribbled against an English defender and He fired on Allison’s frame, crashing his shot into the post.

In compensation time, Liverpool players asked for a possible penalty on Sadio Mané, a request not granted because it was a slip by the Senegalese.

SECOND TIME:

The second half just started and Real Madrid was saved again from a goal against thanks to a great save by Thibaut Courtois to a shot by Roberto Firmino, the third great intervention by the Belgian goalkeeper.

After 53 minutes, Madrid responded with an orchestrated attack between Mendy and Benzema, who were about to close a double wall, which was interrupted by the captain of the reds, Milner, who prevented the Whites’ forward from finishing point-blank over the arch protected by Allison.

Thirteen minutes later, Madrid had another chance at Vinicius’ boots on a long ball sent by Fede Valverde, but an exit from Allison prevented the Brazilian from making good contact with the ball.

The game did not give for more and Real Madrid managed to hang the curtain, qualifying for the Semifinals of the Champions League.

