Real Madrid: Eden Hazard responds to his detractors and demands not to be compared with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Real Madrid midfielder, Eden Hazard He has lived through a nightmare during his two years with the Merengues, however, that does not make him think about his departure from the white club, since he has no plans to leave the club stranded. Real Madrid despite failure.

“It didn’t even occur to me for a second that it would be better if I left. I’m not going to leave a failure there. I just want to show that I am made for Real Madrid. The last two years have been difficult. I was in Madrid without actually being in Madrid ”, said the newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

On the comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Belgian attacker was clear in saying that his level is very different from the former Madrid player.

️ | Eden Hazard: “Pressure to be Cristiano’s substitute? That’s something else. I’m not Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo scores 60 to 70 goals in a year, I score 60 to 70 goals in seven or eight years. We are different.” pic.twitter.com/2ogTOFphom – Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) June 12, 2021

“I am not Cristiano Ronaldo. He scores 60 to 70 goals in one year, I score 60 to 70 goals in seven or eight years. We are different,” he commented.

Hazard is focused on the Belgian National Team for the start of Euro 2021, but will not play the first match against Russia.

“I don’t want to start from the beginning just to start. The good sensations in my legs will return and the injections I received in both hips are working, but I will not be 100% in that first game, “he added.

