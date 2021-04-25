Real Madrid: Eden Hazard reappears with his sights set on Chelsea

The belgian Eden Hazard I did not play with him Real Madrid since last March 13 against Elche. He played 15 minutes and came out with discomfort. Two days later, his tenth muscle injury was made official since he arrived in the capital of Spain from a Chelsea that will be his rival this Tuesday in a semi-final of ‘Champions‘for those who picked up pace this Saturday against Betis.

It was in the right psoas, known in Eastern cultures as ‘the muscle of the soul’ because of the link it has with the diaphragm (breathing) and emotions. Stress, tension or insecurities can cause you to not act correctly. It has a great psychological factor. And without a doubt that Hazard was in the worst moment of his career.

The doubts about her figure grew worse than ever. It was asked whether the continuous injuries, in a player historically not prone to them, were due to a poor placement of the plate placed on the ankle after the injury that was the beginning of his fall. That entry by Meunier on November 26 was the beginning of it all.

The Real Madrid doctors advised him not to undergo surgery and opt for the conservative solution. After spending several days in Belgium consulting doctors he trusted, he returned to Spain to follow the club’s plan and work alongside a physiotherapist from the Belgian Federation.

He joined the dynamics of the group earlier than planned, on April 2, but his return to the pitch did not occur until 22 days later. “Calm” was the word repeated ad nauseam when Hazard’s return was named. After so much relapse, another would be the beginning of the end. Real Madrid has been waiting for him for almost two years.

The Belgian has missed more games (45) than he has played (36). He has contributed four goals and assists, very poor numbers for a footballer who until that summer of 2019 was among the best in the world.