Real Madrid: Eden Hazard leaves the Belgium concentration

The Belgian striker of Real Madrid Eden Hazard He is back in Madrid after having worked on his rehabilitation together with the Belgian team’s physiotherapist, Lieven Maesschalk, in the Walloon town of Tubize, as reported this Monday by the Flemish media Het Laatse Nieuws.

The former Chelsea player will continue in the Spanish capital to recover from his psoas injury, on which he decided not to have surgery, following the advice of the medical teams of the Real Madrid and Belgium.

Also read: Mexico vs Honduras: Mexican National Team will seek third title against ‘Catrachos’

His teammate in the national team and in the white club, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, assured in an interview with the VTM channel that, although it is difficult to see him off the field, he had never seen Hazard “so fit”.

“After his previous injury, he had some difficult days, but this time I see that he is working very hard every day in training. He is sure to be fitter than ever,” insisted the goalkeeper.

Read also: Mexican National Team would be seeded in Tokyo; these would be your possible rivals

Eden Hazard will now have to undergo “an extreme treatment to strengthen the lower part of the body, from the abs to the knees”, according to information from the Flemish media.

Since he was injured in 2019 in a collision with his teammate Thomas Meunier, his right ankle “is as flexible as his left”, according to diagnoses, although the metal plate that was placed last summer in Dallas “should not be the cause of his repeated muscle injuries. “

In this sense, the Belgian media point to what some Spanish sources say, who affirm that the psychological aspect could be behind the streak of injuries suffered recently by the Red Devils striker, who does not “play liberated for fear of relapse”