Real Madrid: Eden Hazard breaks the silence and recognizes that he has been due

Eden Hazard, Real Madrid midfielder, acknowledged in an interview for the official Lille website that throughout his career, while he was with the French team, Chelsea or the Belgian team, he did not respond in some big games.

Hazard He was part of the Lille squad that won Ligue 1 in 2010. A little over a decade later, and a few days after his ex-club played another title on the last day, he recalled how he experienced that victory while analyzing some moments of his career.

Questioned by the impact of the great players in the most important matches, Hazard He said: “At Lille, at Chelsea, in the national team (Belgium) or at Real, there are great games in which I did not respond, I do not hide it. It is clear that today, it is often the great players who they make a difference in big games. And this is happening more and more. “

“Football is not the same as ten years ago. Today the matches are more closed. To win a great match you have to be collectively in the attack field moving the ball or have an individual capable of unblocking the situation with a dribble or a hit. “he added.

Regarding Lille that won Ligue 1 in 2011, he assured that he remembers the entire season in which they felt “invincible” and declared that he still fondly remembers the final of the French Cup, the return to the city by bus and the moments with his hobby.

“The pleasure was more intense, because it was the first trophy of my career. I came to Lille at age 14, then I joined the first team, but I was not the only one. Others like Cabaye or Debuchy joined the club. Ten years later We still talk about it, “he stressed.

He also pointed out that the key to that season was the harmony that was “in the group” and indicated that this usually happens whenever you win, that the atmosphere is better than when you lose.

“The coach was great, he understood us and knew what had to be done to put us in the best possible position. All the players were at their best. There was a goalkeeper who made great saves, a very solid defense, an excellent midfield, efficient forwards and often decisive substitutes, “he said.

In addition, he acknowledged that at the beginning of that season, Lille did not think about winning the League and, at most, they aspired to finish in Champions League positions: “We thought that if we reached the” Champions “it would be beautiful. the season, teams were losing points and we were gaining confidence, we signed some great games, so obviously we started to believe it. “

The turning point for Hazard was an away win against Olympique Marseille, the previous title winner, who succumbed to Hazard’s long-range goal.

“We gain confidence and when you gain confidence, everything works. At that time, we simply told ourselves that we were fine and that we should go game by game. That is the key, to advance game by game every week,” he explained.

Finally, when asked what memories he keeps from his time at Lille, he indicated that it was at the French club that he learned “everything” and where he became “a man”.

“When I left at 21 I still had things to discover, but in Lille football was where I learned everything. There I began to train with professionals to discover the environment of football and stadiums. In Lille I also had my first salaries and where I lived in my first apartment. I learned about life and I owe almost everything to Lille, “he concluded.

