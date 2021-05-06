Real Madrid: Eden Hazard apologizes to the fans with a meaningful message

After the harsh indications of which he was targeted at the end of the game when some images went viral where he can be seen smiling along with players of the Chelsea after the defeat of Real Madrid in thes UEFA Champions Leagu semi-finalse, the Belgian striker, Eden Hazard, he apologized and apologized to the meringues fans who were offended.

Through his Instagram stories, Hazard assured that at no time did he intend to offend the Real Madrid fans, a team where he always dreamed of playing and with whom he aspires to win titles.

Also read: Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits

“I am sorry. Today I have read many opinions about myself and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans. It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came to win it, the season is not over and together now we must fight for the League. Hala Madrid ”, published the Belgian.

Hazard has been classified as one of the worst signings of Real Madrid, because of being labeled as the successor of Cristiano Ronaldo in the white house, the Belgian is one of the most repudiated footballers by the merengue fans after the dissemination of the images where He is seen smiling with his former Chelsea teammates.

Hazard was signed in 2019 from Chelsea, paying 115 million euros for his transfer.

With Real Madrid he has only been able to play 40 games in his first two seasons, where he has been more news for his constant injuries and problems to get fit in each preseason.

The Belgian registers 4 goals and 7 assists in 2,839 minutes played.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Florian Thauvin, the eighth world champion who would sign in Liga MX