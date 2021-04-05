Real Madrid: Eden Hazard accelerates his recovery and aims for the Champions League

The Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde and Dani carvajal They continued their recovery work outside the group in Real Madrid training, two days before the match against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals, which the Belgian aspires to reach. Eden Hazard, who worked intensely with his colleagues.

The options for Zinedine Zidane to recover players for the European appointment are diminishing. The French coach showed his hopes, after the victory against Eibar, to be able to count on Fede Valverde but the Uruguayan remained on the sidelines of the team in Sunday’s session at Real Madrid City.

In the same way that Carvajal did, Fede Valverde he worked on the pitch with a recuperator, in the last moments of the recovery plan for his muscle injury. I would only have one session, on the eve of the big event, to be able to return to the call.

Aspire to it Hazard who is increasing the intensity in training and improving his physique after overcoming his last muscle injury, the one suffered in the psoas in the middle of March.

The Belgian exercised with the group of substitutes, in which also undisputed such as Raphael Varane, who rested the entire game against Eibar, and Toni Kroos, who played a few minutes in the second half to test sensations after not being able to play with Germany due to muscular discomfort.

The starters of the victory against Eibar, who increased Real Madrid’s streak of games without defeat to eleven, had a gentle running session on Sunday to release their legs and recover with physiotherapy treatment to recover for the duel against Liverpool. Captain Sergio Ramos continued inside the facility treating his calf muscle injury.

On Monday Zidane will gather all his available players from 11:00 am in the Valdebebas sports city, in which it will be the only session of the entire squad to prepare for the match against Liverpool, pending the status of Valverde, Carvajal and Hazard to decide if they are fit to return or should wait for the classic.

