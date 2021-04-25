Real Madrid draws to zero with Real Betis and ‘throws’ La Liga

The Real Betis Balompié visited the Aldredo di Stefano field to face Real Madrid in the match corresponding to the Matchday 34 of the Spanish League in which the albiverdes need to add to keep alive their hopes of sneaking into the sites that distribute a ticket to the Europa League for the following season.

For the match, the coach of the Betic team gave ownership to the Mexicans Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado, besides the ex Club America, Guido Rodriguez, starting the game with a dominance over the meringues.

The Sevillian team was gradually losing intensity, allowing Real Madrid to balance the process of the match, managing to have their first scoring opportunities on the goal of Claudio Bravo at minute 24.

Betis managed to hang zero in the first half against the meringues, in a game with a very slow tonic where both teams ‘respected’ each other too much, saving the best for the second half.

In the second half, the Mexican Diego Lainez gave a great display with the Betis, putting the white defense in check, who suffered to the extreme with the speed of the former Club América in the counterattacks of the Pellegrini team.

At 60 action, Guido Rodríguez had another clear goal against Thibaut Courtois, but the Argentine shot wide, wasting the opportunity to open the scoring.

5 minutes later, Borja Iglesias missed Betis’ third chance after Canales gave him a half-goal service. The Betic striker fired but Courtois deflected the ball to send the ball out of bounds.

At 80, Diego Lainez left the field to give his place to Juami Jiménez in a double change in which Borja Iglesias also came out for Loren Morón to enter.

Real Madrid closed with everything on top of Betis but they could not take advantage of a couple of plays that were presented to Vinicius Jr and Eden Hazard, who did not dare to shoot directly at the goal at 87.

With the result, Real Madrid reaches 71 points, with 33 games played, 2 points behind Atlético de Madrid with one game pending; and 3 above FC Barcelona, ​​who has 2 games pending.

