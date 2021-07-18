Real Madrid draw a preparation match against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid, still with notable absences, and Rayo Vallecano equaled this afternoon in a ‘party’ of preparation of both teams, which took place behind closed doors in the Madrid sports city of Valdebebas, and where Carlo Ancelotti could only count on seven players from his current first team.

In the ‘game’, which ended with equality to one goal, with so many from Isco from penalties and Víctor Chust in own goal, Ancelotti only counted on his first squad with Lunin, Nacho, Odriozola, Marcelo, Odegaard, Isco and Lucas Vázquez, the rest being members of Castilla and the youth, including the tall young forward Juan Miguel Latasa, who played every minute, according to informs the club.

And it is that, in addition to those absent yet to reach training, they are with physical discomfort Jovic, Mariano and Rodrygo. The international defender Dani Carvajal, who maintains a specific recovery plan, was also not in the running.

The Madrid team, who in the morning had worked more on the ball and tactics, reportedly found “good sensations” during the ‘rehearsal’, especially regarding verticality and depth, issues that Ancelotti wishes to instill in the team to a greater extent this season.

Real Madrid will return to training this Tuesday, in a session that will begin to mark a week in which the incorporation of the players is expected who have been to the Eurocup.