Real Madrid does not take its eye off Harry Kane for the following season

Real Madrid continues to work to be able to hire the two great stars in the European football market such as Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, however, it already has several ‘B’ plans in case it fails to sign them, such as Harry kane, Tottenham forward in the Premier League.

According to information revealed by SER Deportivos, Harry Kane would be an alternative that Real Madrid is following very closely if it fails to complete the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

As detailed in the information, Kane would be satisfied with everything he has achieved at Tottenham so he would not look badly at a change of scene for next season.

Harry Kane has played 327 games for Tottenham where he has scored 215 goals and has a contract until 2024.

