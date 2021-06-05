Real Madrid does not renew Sergio Ramos and is placed as a reinforcement of Sevilla

After more than fifteen years as a Real Madrid player, history as a merengue player of Sergio Ramos is about to come to an end, as international media assume that the Andalusian player would not have reached an agreement with the board of the white club to renew his contract, so he would be glimpsing his return to Sevilla, the club where he debuted in La Liga of Spain.

Ramos does not go through a good time in his relationship with the Real Madrid board, as the ‘Camero’ is pointed out as one of the ‘rebels’ who has advised other players in the squad not to accept a salary reduction due to the pandemic .

Faced with this situation, Ramos is put as a possible reinforcement of Sevilla FC for the following season, as the white-and-red club awakens a special affection for the former captain of the Spanish National Team, as well as a wink from Jules Koundé, player of the Andalusian team.

Ramos could return to Sevilla to fill the gap left by the Frenchman in the defensive back, a club that could be the one that marks his retirement as a professional footballer.

According to information revealed on the Fichajes.net portal, Ramos would have to consider a salary reduction compared to what he earned at Real Madrid so that Sevilla can absorb his salary.

With Real Madrid, Ramos played 671 official matches, registering 101 goals and 40 assists.

With the meringues he conquered: 4 Champions League 5 Spanish Leagues 2 King Cups 4 Spanish Super Cups 4 Club World Cups 3 European Super Cups

