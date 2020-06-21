Real Madrid regains leadership of the League after beating Real Sociedad at Reale Arena 1-2. Sergio Ramos penalty and Benzema they made the goals of the whites, while Mikel Merino He got the goal from the locals to put excitement in the final minutes. Zidane’s men are tied at the top of the table with the Barcelona, but the goal difference benefits them.

Remember that Barcelona could not go from a draw to zero on their visit to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. With that point, Sevilla remains in Champions places, although it falls to fourth position, since Atlético, who won in a match tied to Valladolid by the minimum, regains third place. On the other hand, Sergio’s remain in the middle of the table away from the dangerous positions.

On Friday, Villarreal won 0-1 against Granada and confirms that the Castellón team has returned in great shape from the break. At the moment, they are seventh, although they are four points from the Champions League. Another team that fights for Europe is Getafe, who could not get past the draw against Eibar who fights not to go downhill. Those of Bordalás remain fifth, although they add three days without winning.

This result leaves Eibar three points above Mallorca, third by the tail and que tied against Leganes in another duel for salvation. The people of Madrid are five points away from leaving the hottest area, where they remain with the same points as those of Aguirre Espanyol, who fell at home to a calm Levante and with no major goals in sight. From the low area, the one that did hit the table was Celta, who thrashed Alavés and took air.

Further, Athletic, who still dreams of seventh place, beat Betis, who still does not raise his head and has dismissed Rubi. And Valencia beat Osasuna at Mestalla. Those from Celades do not miss the European train, while those from Pamplona remain installed in the middle of the table with 35 points.

Matchday 30 of the League

Granada 0-1 Villarreal

Mallorca 1-1 Leganés

Seville 0-0 Barcelona

Espanyol 1-3 Levante

Athletic 1-0 Betis

Getafe 1-1 Eibar

Atlético 1-0 Valladolid

Celta 6-0 Alavés

Valencia 2-0 Osasuna

Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid