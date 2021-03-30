Real Madrid defines ‘black list’ to finance the signings of Haaland and Mbappe

Real Madrid continues working to be able to hire the two great stars in the European football market as Erling haaland or Kylian mbappeHowever, in order to bring the two ‘Bichos’ to the Santiago Bernabéu in the ‘Merengue’ box, he understands that they need financing and collect the money necessary to face two operations of that magnitude.

According to information revealed by Eduardo Inda at the Chiringuito de Jugones, in Real Madrid they have already defined the ‘black list’ of players who will not continue in the team since they have not contributed what was expected of them, as they are Marco Asensio, Mariano, Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos.

“Ceballos, Mariano, Odegaard and Asensio Watch out for the REAL MADRID TRANSFERABLE LIST to face the arrivals of Haaland and Mbappé according to #Inda! #ChiringuitoInda. ”, They revealed in the Spanish sports program.

It should be remembered that Josep Pedrerol in the same program, revealed that Erling Haaland wants to go yes or yes to Real Madrid and Barcelona would be an option that he would not be contemplating in the panorama.

On the part of Kylian Mbappe, he has not renewed with PSG since he would be squeezing the Parisian team to wait for Real Madrid, although we will have to wait what happens in the summer.

