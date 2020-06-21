Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad (Infobae)

Barcelona’s draw in Seville leaves it to the Real Madrid the opportunity to return to the lead of the Santander League and depend on himself during the rest of the championship, for that he must overcome the visitor’s Real society. Televisa ESPN2.

The meeting started electrifying, with the local team determined to press well up and impose their game against an opponent who came out onto the field of play with the aim of taking all three points. Thus, after two minutes the first action occurred in a great collective move by the Whites that started from the bottom, in a risky but efficient start, which culminated in Federico Valverde overflowing on the right and with a center back to Vinícius Júnior, who defined above the crossbar.

Although the first minutes were compelling, the game quickly entered a plateau, since Real Sociedad did not find the ways to clearly reach the rival area but could contain the rival’s attacks.

With the passing of the minutes, all the attacks from the box led by Zidane started to lean to the left, as Vinicus Junior’s speed seemed to be the best way to worry the local. The Brazilian starred in three very good runs but only one ended in a goal situation. When entering the area, the Brazilian hooked in, left two players on the way and finished off strong in the middle for the fortune of goalkeeper Remiro, who was able to clear the ball. Minutes earlier, the goalkeeper had already stifled the scream at Benzema, who had also entered the area through that sector and kicked uncomfortably at the near post.

The game is held without an audience in the stands (.) (VINCENT WEST /)

At the start of the second half, Vinícius Júnior showed that the first half had not been a coincidence. First he gained speed from the left, but failed to shoot the center and in the next action he left his rival on the road again, but this time instead of throwing the ball into the area, he hooked and ran in parallel along the baseline , threw a pipe and when he was going to finish off he felt Llorente’s contact and let himself fall. The referee did not hesitate, he charged a penalty and Sergio Ramos changed it for a goal.

The defender, captain and benchmark of the team, injured his left knee in the following action when colliding with an opponent. For this reason, he left after 15 minutes of the complement to make room for Éder Militao.

The great controversy came after 20 minutes of the second half when Januzaj, with a low and far shot, nailed the ball at the near post for 1 to 1, but the referee canceled the action for the offside of a footballer who supposedly had obstructed the vision of Courtois. The VAR endorsed his decision, even though the Belgian goalkeeper had not even protested.

In the next action, it was 2-0. A cross from the right to the far post found Karim Benzema. The Frenchman, who always finds time in the area, dominated the ball with his shoulder and halfway around he shook the goal Remiro, who was misplaced and could not avoid the goal.

Sergio Ramos scored the 1 to 0 penalty and minutes later he left injured (Reuetrs) (VINCENT WEST /)

The locals, who eliminated the merengue box from the last edition of the Copa del Rey, are not the most propitious rival in the recent history of Real Madrid. Barely They had a single win in their last four meetings with the Whites. The current situation is different. Without an audience in the stands of the Reale Arena for an always special meeting in San Sebastián. Those of Zidane feel less the environmental pressure but they must answer to the sport. The puncture of Barcelona leaves them with an expected opportunity.

They face a new ‘final’ with several changes. In the starting team appear Vinicius Junior and James Rodriguez, the great surprise of the 11, to accompany the trident to Karim Benzema. In the middle they will be again Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Federico Valverde. In this way, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard will have minutes of rest and will wait their turn on the bench of the substitutes.

The group of Imanol Alguacil, meanwhile, arrives with doubts at the meeting after sign a very tight draw before Osasuna and sink against Alavés in one of the worst games of the season.

The midfielder Mikel Merino, who will return after completing a penalty match, will provide the consistency that the team lacked, But what the player can do will be worth little if his teammates are not capable of generating the danger that they showed until the break in March.

A goal in two games is a poor balance for one of the teams that had been the most successful in 2020. Alex Isak, Januzaj or Portu continue with the wet powder and against Madrid it can be a good opportunity to claim their quality.

