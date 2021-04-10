Real Madrid defeats Barcelona and puts the League on fire

Real Madrid managed to defeat Barcelona and equaled Atlético de Madrid in the general table with 66 points and leaving Culé, two points apart, remembering that tomorrow, the mattress team will face Real Betis.

During the first half, Koeman’s team opted to press the exit of Real Madrid; However, a great collective play that they started from their area, led to the first goal of the match, thanks to an excellent definition of Karim Benzema.

Minutes later, Mingueza fouled outside the area. Toni Kroos He would be in charge of collecting and after a deflection, the ball ended up touching the net. In the second part, Koeman decided to take Dest out and put Griezmann in.

With a much more offensive proposal, Mingueza finished off a center to beat Courtois and shorten the gap on the scoreboard. On the final stretch of the match, the Blaugrana team asked for a penalty; however, the referee decided in a good way. In the end, Real Madrid won 2-1