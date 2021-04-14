Real Madrid: David Faitelson praises Zinedine Zidane after qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid managed to survive the hell of Anfield Stadium and managed to seal a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, drawing a scoreless equal to Liverpool FC, in the second leg in the Quarter-Finals.

David faitelson, the commentator and critic of ESPN, He manifested himself on social networks to praise the work that the French coach Zinedine Zidane has done with the merengue team in the European competition and seeing that the main rival heading to the game against him Chelsea It’s in The Spanish league.

“Let’s continue” doubting “Zidane …”.

“Fourteenth reached the semifinals of Real Madrid in the Champions League during the century. Any more proof of his impregnable greatness?”.

“With all due respect, Real Madrid’s main rival to reach the Champions League final is not Chelsea. It is the close fight in Spain against Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona …”, he wrote.

