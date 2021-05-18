Real Madrid: David Alaba would have already signed a 4-year contract with the Merengues

Everything is over, David Alaba Still a Bayern Munich player, he ended the rumors by allegedly having signed his contract with Real Madrid, after an intense fight, where several teams wanted the Bavarian legend in their squad.

The 28-year-old Austrian footballer comes to Real Madrid for free, after not renewing his contract with the Bundesliga champion team, thus becoming the first reinforcement of the 2021/2022 season.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca is punished and receives notice of veto prior to the duel against Cruz Azul

According to information from the journalist Frabrizio Romano, it is assured that in the next few days the white club will make the arrival of Alaba official, in a 4-year contract but still with unknown figures.

The first part of the contracts for David Alaba transfer to Real Madrid has been signed and completed. He’s joining as a free agent, confirmed. ⚪️ #Real Official announcement only expected at the end of the season, when all documents will be completed. ⏳ https://t.co/6YmBL5LGXy – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021

Alaba, a benchmark for his national team, played 11 seasons with the Bavarians and won absolutely everything. He played 430 games, scored 33 goals, had 45 assists and won 27 titles.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content