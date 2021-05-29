Real Madrid: David Alaba rejected several clubs for “love” to Real Madrid

The Austrian defender David Alaba, new signing of Real Madrid after 13 seasons in the Bayern Munich, is delighted with his new destiny, which is equivalent to “fulfilling a dream.”

“For me personally a dream is fulfilled. It is something special,” said the 28-year-old player, in statements collected by the Austrian newspaper Kurier and made during the national team rally in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, south of Vienna.

“The last weeks and months were very intense … and also exciting,” adds the player, who has signed with the Spanish club for five seasons. His career that includes two Champions Leagues, ten German leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

“I have spoken with various clubs, but for me, personally, Real Madrid always topped the list. From the beginning I knew that if I left Bayern Munich I would go in this direction,” said Alaba.

Regarding the conditions that he will find in the new club, with the veteran coach Zinedine Zidane just leaving and with the captain Sergio Ramos on the tightrope, the player was optimistic.

“The situation is not easy to analyze. But I am sure that they will control it well,” said Alaba of his new team, in which he still does not know what position he will occupy.

“They know I can play in various positions. We will see in the future,” added the Austrian.

