Real Madrid: David Alaba is fearless and inherits Sergio Ramos’ number 4

David Alaba, first signing of the 2021/22 season at Real Madrid, he chose the number 4 that Sergio Ramos wore on his shirt until the end of last year, when he left for Paris Saint-Germain after concluding his contract. The Austrian defender posed with the white elastic with that number along with Florentino Pérez after signing a contract for five seasons and before giving his first statements as an official Real Madrid player. multipurpose reinforcement for Carlo Ancelotti. He can play in various positions: left-back, central, and even midfielder. For now, he begins his career in the white club with personality after choosing a symbolic number that a historical player for Real Madrid wore as Sergio Ramos.