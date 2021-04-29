Real Madrid: Dani Carvajal misses the rest of the season

Dani carvajal, right side of Real Madrid, he will miss the remainder of the season after he has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury, back of the thigh, marking his fifth injury so far this season.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranous muscle of his right leg,” the club’s statement reads.

Discomfort that reappears in the thigh, an area in which he has suffered the last two injuries. Carvajal will close the season with only 15 games played and will miss the Eurocup with Spain.

After Real Madrid reported this Thursday the “injury to the semimembranous muscle of the right leg” of the Spanish side, some discomfort that reappears in the same thigh where he already suffered his two previous injuries, Pedro Ripoll valued in a video sent to EFE the Madridista ailment.

“The medical report issued by Real Madrid that communicates the fourth muscle injury of footballer Dani Carvajal is not good news for him or for the club. The player has suffered successively, in November, January, February and April muscular injuries that have seriously altered his participation in the competition ”, he explained