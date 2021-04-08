Real Madrid: Dani Carvajal could see activity in the Spanish Classic against FC Barcelona

Dani carvajal He worked for the first time on the grass of the sports city of Valdebebas after the muscle injury he suffered on February 14 and rushes his options to be in the Real Madrid call-up for the classic against Barcelona, ​​this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. CEST hours, just like the Belgian Eden Hazard, who continues to work normally with the rest of his colleagues.

In the photos that the club offers on its website, the right-back was seen touching the ball and making a continuous run, overcoming his fourth injury of the course, a third muscle, which has made him miss 27 games so far this season.

Hazard returned to complete another training session without major problems and follows the club’s precautionary plan so that he returns in the best possible condition and does not relapse, after having done it six times this season, so that he contributes an extra to the team in the final part season in which Real Madrid is in the fight to win the ‘Champions League’ and LaLiga Santander.

Thus, the French Zinedine Zidane had the absences of the captain, Sergio Ramos, injured in the calf after the last match of the national team break with Spain, and his compatriot Raphael Varane, who tested positive for coronavirus yesterday Tuesday. With the infirmary almost empty, the French coach divided his players into two groups.

The starters against Liverpool (3-1) did recovery work, while the rest carried out activation exercises with and without the ball, possession series and concluded with games in small fields, according to the club in a statement.

Real Madrid will continue this Thursday, with everyone available at the same pace, preparing the classic against Barcelona at the Alfredo di Stéfano in which, if they win, it would bring them closer to revalidating the league title won last season and would leave behind the Barça by one point, with Atlético de Madrid, if they win their commitment in the Betis field, just three points away.

