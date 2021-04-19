Real Madrid: Courtois does not use the club’s casualties as a pretext after the draw against Getafe

The goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid in the Spanish League, did not make excuses for the casualties in his club, after the draw as visitors against the Getafe to zero goals within matchday 33.

In the end we are a little disappointed by a single point, we always want to win because we know that the fight for the league is tough. Atlético won but it was difficult because the grass was very dry. We have had some occasion that we have not been able to mark and I have made good saves “, analyzed the Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper spoke to the media after the game ended, where he made it clear that the absences are not a pretext, but assured that they are left hurt by not winning.

We must give value to the work of the boys, Antonio and Arribas entered after playing 90 minutes yesterday and here it is a very high rate. Chust has started and has been very good, “he said.

Thibaut Courtois also spoke of the three homegrown players who saw action in this duel, highlighting their participation despite the fact that the day before they had played in the Merengues subsidiary team.

