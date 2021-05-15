Real Madrid: Courtois does not lower his arms and sends a ‘recadito’ to Atlético de Madrid

Thibaut Courtois, Belgian goalkeeper of the Real Madrid, stressed after the triumph in Granada that they must win the two remaining days of LaLiga Santander to “continue to pressure Atleti” and that “they cannot relax”.

“Everyone is doing their thing, Atlético has won and they feel strong. We have a difficult game in Bilbao, one more final, and at the end we will see what they do,” he said on Movistar +.

Also read: Club América: David Faitelson explodes against the terrible game of Santiago Solari

“The only thing we can do is keep putting pressure on Atleti and hope that they don’t win one of the two remaining games. We have to show that we are there to win and that they cannot relax. We have to win both and that they lose. or draw against Osasuna or Valladolid, teams that are going to give their lives to try to win. We still have two difficult rivals who we have to win while we wait for a failure from the rival, “he added.

Despite the resounding victory of Real Madrid, Courtois was critical for the losses of the ball in the second half and the opportunity they gave the rival to run.

Also read: Chivas wants to reinforce Érick Aguirre del Pachuca in ‘barter’

“The second half was not so good, we were able to sentence the game as soon as we started and they gave us a warning with Luis Suárez. There could be a problem with conceding the goal, but we scored two goals to sentence it. We cannot have so many losses or relax to allow them to launch many cons. The important thing was to win and we will try to improve for Sunday, “he analyzed.

The goalkeeper praised his teammate Luka Modric, who led the way to victory. “In the end Luka takes good care of himself and has shown this season that age is just a number. He has played a lot of games and never hides. He gives an incredible level, he shows why he was the Ballon d’Or”