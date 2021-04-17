Real Madrid congratulates Barcelona after winning the Copa del Rey

Barcelona asserted its hierarchy in the tournament to win a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao and thus win the 2020-2021 Copa del Rey title, the first achievement in the era of Ronald Koeman and of Joan Laporta.

After the final whistle of the game, Real Madrid put aside the rivalry that it has historically maintained with the Blaugranas, to dedicate an emotional message after achieving the highest honors of the tournament.

Read also: Club América: “Zague” opens old wound of the Machine prior to the Young Classic

“Congratulations to @FCBarcelona and its fans for their well-deserved Copa del Rey 2021. #RealMadrid,” they wrote.

Congratulations to @FCBarcelona and its fans for their well-deserved Copa del Rey 2021. # RealMadrid – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) April 17, 2021

It should be noted that Real Madrid and Barcelona continue in the fight for the title of The Spanish league by staying less than three points away from the current leader Atlético de Madrid with eight days to go.

Read also: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado reveals how to ‘eliminate’ the ghosts of La Maquina

❤️ CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Ekql4PSbjT – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 17, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

King’s Cup Barcelona Real Madrid