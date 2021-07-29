Real Madrid communicates the positive of Alaba for COVID-19 after an inconclusive

The new signing of Madrid, David Alaba, received this morning an inconclusive result in the routine tests carried out in Valdebebas, so he went to the hospital to undergo further tests, and finally the positive of the Austrian was confirmed.

“Real Madrid communicates the positive of Alaba for COVID-19,” the white club communicated through its official channels.

The player is already in isolation and joins the loss of Benzema, with the same problem. The defender has a difficult time getting to play the friendly against Milan on 8 August.

