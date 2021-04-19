Real Madrid, Chelsea and Man City could be excluded from Champions League semi-finals: UEFA official

COPENHAGEN, Apr 19 (Reuters) – Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea will likely be excluded from this season’s Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller told DR network on Monday.

“The clubs must go, and I hope that happens on Friday. Then we have to see how to finish the Champions League tournament (this season),” said Moller, who is the head of the Danish Football Federation.

“There is an extraordinary meeting of the (UEFA) executive committee on Friday,” he added.

