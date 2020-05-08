For the new world ready by the coronavirus, in football it was soon understood that an unprecedented crisis would come. While the clubs were assuming it and taking their first preventive measures, it was Javier Tebas, LaLiga president, the manager on April 23 to translate all fears into words. “Forget about the signings, think about the youth squads and on loan”, was his warning, at the same time request, to the sports directions.



Madrid, which is not bad for the second, with more than a dozen loans ending in June and must manage (Achraf and Odegaard have to decide if they want to stay), is not bad either of the first. Castilla is the second most valued subsidiary of Primera, according to appraisals from the specialized portal Transfermarkt. Raúl’s team, with 30.45 million, look closely at Barcelona B (34.03), as seen in the table below. Is Reinier the most expensive player of all, now at 22.5 million. Follows Riqui Puig, with intermittent appearances with the elderly, with 9 million.

VALUE OF THE FIRST SUBSIDIARIES *

EQUIPMENT

VALUE

Barcelona

€ 34.03M

Real Madrid

30.45

Seville

3.85

Real society

7.35

Getafe

4.3

Athletic

16.73

Valencia

4.75

Villarreal

4.93

Pomegranate

4

Athletic

6.95

Osasuna

2.9

Betis

2.1

I raised

4

Alaves

3.05

Valladolid

4.55

Eibar

– **

Celtic

4.63

Majorca

4.35

Leganes

0.8

Spanish

4.5

* Ordered based on current ranking

** Does not appear in Transfermarkt

The gap with the rest of the Santander League clubs is very large. The third squad in the table, Atlético B, costs almost 50% less (16.73) than the white and the azulgrana. The rest, in fact, does not even reach 8 million. Zubieta and Lezama, However, they show off their traditional training muscle.

That of Madrid is, in consideration of many, the best quarry in Europe, a fishing ground in which not only the entity itself fishes, but many teams from the continent. Currently, 83 footballers with a past in Valdebebas earn a living in a European first division. Putting the focus on Spain, there are 42, 8% of all the First. It all adds up to the crisis …