Real Madrid: Casemiro’s message after qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid have become the last semi-finalist in the current 2020-2021 season in the UEFA Champions League, after drawing goalless away against Liverpool FC in the second leg of the Quarter-Finals.

In an interview in the mixed zone after the game in Anfield Stadium, the midfielder Casemiro affirmed that as long as the squad shows itself at this level against its rivals, they are closer to being able to achieve the title.

“We already knew it was going to be difficult because of the rival we had. We knew they had a lot of intensity and here, at home, it’s difficult to play. The team’s work has been fantastic. The key to winning titles is this, working on team; everyone is to be congratulated. “

“The plan was to face it as another game. We knew our advantage, but we played to win against a difficult team. The key today was work and that determined today’s game,” he said.

Regarding the series they will hold before him Chelsea In the semifinals of the competition, the Brazilian midfielder ruled that Real Madrid did not arrive as a favorite over the British team.

