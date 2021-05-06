Real Madrid: Casemiro turns the elimination around, ‘you have to think about Seville’

Real Madrid fell in the semifinals of the UEFA champions league against Chelsea and now he only has to fight for The Spanish league, so they have to change the chip in a couple of days if they want to end the campaign with a trophy.

This is how he declared it Casemiro, midfielder of the merengue team, who after the game pointed out that they have lived a very difficult year due to all the situations that presented themselves, but now they only have to turn the page and think about the Seville.

“Madrid has to be like that, they have to think about the next game. After the year that we have had of injuries, sacrifices, casualties, Covid, without an audience … we have tried. But they were better, we can no longer regret it, we have to think about Sevilla “

Regarding the match against Chelsea, Casemiro pointed out that they had a moment in the game where they were superior to the English, but then they failed to prevail and were beaten in the second half.

“The first 25 minutes we played better, we had two chances with Karim. Then they played better, they had more opportunities, but there is no going back, we have to think about the League. I think Chelsea was superior and played better than us”

