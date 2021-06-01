Real Madrid: Carlo Ancleotti would be its new technical director

Real Madrid would already have the technical director chosen to relieve the French Zinedine Zidane and it would be the figure of a former meringues coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who would be returning to the white house for the 2021-2022 season, according to the Spanish press.

Ancelotti, current Everton coach of the English Premier League, would be presented this June 1 in the afternoon in Madrid.

The name of the former coach of AC Milan and Napoli has gained strength in the last hours in the media in Spain, being the strongest candidate to take the reins of Real Madrid in the next season.

Ancelotti left Madrid five years ago, but his departure was on the best terms with the Merengue board, so there would be no problem signing his return.

The number one option was the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, but PSG is not willing to negotiate their newly hired coach, who has a three-year contract with the French, so they have their eyes on Ancelotti, who has done a good job. with English Everton, fighting for European places in the Premier League.

During his time at Madrid, Ancelotti won a Copa del Rey, a Champions League, a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup.

