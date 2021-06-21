Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign one of his figures at Everton

The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti It was a surprise to all fans of the Real Madrid because their names did not sound on the table; However, his return has excited the merengues fans.

Many have wondered what the Italian strategist’s first moves will be on his return to the Spanish capital and according to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, he would have an old acquaintance in his sights.

The British newspaper points out that Ancelotti would not come from Everton alone, since the experienced coach would seek to reinforce the offense of the Spanish team with the English attacker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The English team had the best season of his career, being the team’s top scorer last season with 21 goals in all competitions. According to Transfermarkt, it has a value of 45 million euros.