Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti wants to reinforce the figure of Sassuolo in Serie A

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, would be very interested in the Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli of the Sassuolo of Serie A for next season with the intention of reinforcing the midfield of the ‘Merengue’ team.

According to information revealed by Diario Mundo Deportivo, Ancelotti wants Locatelli, a 23-year-old midfielder to have more fresh legs in the team’s midfield and give the starters more rest and would fight him with Manchester City and Juventus of Turin .

As detailed in the information, Real Madrid would be analyzing Carletto’s request for next season, especially to give Modric, Kroos and Casemiro a break.

However, footballers like Dani Ceballos and Martín Odegaard will return from their loans with Arsenal and it remains to be seen who they have and who they do not to see if the arrival of Locatelli is viable.

HOW MUCH DOES MANUEL LOCATELLI COST?

Manuel Locatelli, according to the Transfermarkt portal, costs around 35 million euros, so Real Madrid would have to pay an amount above 40 million, since Manchester City and Juventus also closely follow the Italian footballer.

This season, Locatelli has played 34 games for Sassuolo in Serie A, scoring 4 goals and giving 3 assists, playing 84% of the minutes.

