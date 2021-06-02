Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti talks about the possibility of signing Hirving Lozano

A few moments ago, in the company of Florentino Pérez, the Italian strategist, Carlo Ancelotti was introduced as the new coach of the Real Madrid, signing a contract until 2024.

As expected, before his arrival, the media began to point out that Hirving lozano would have chances of reaching the merengue box, considering that Ancelotti requested it Napoli and he wanted it for Everton.

In his first press conference, he was asked about the Mexican attacker of the Neapolitan team, pointing out that he has great affection for him, since it was he, who took him to Serie A, likewise, he spoke about Javier Hernández, whom he directed in the 2014-15 season.

“I have affection for Hirving Lozano because I have taken him to Napoli; and for Chicharito because he has scored an important goal. I don’t know if he would fit in at Real Madrid because we have a large squad that we have to analyze.”

Lozano was an indisputable starter with Ancelotti in his time as coach of the bench; however, most of the time he placed him as a forward center, a position that cost the Club Pachuca youth squad.