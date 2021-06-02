Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti emotionally says goodbye to Everton

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti said goodbye to Everton with a message on his social networks, in which he thanks the club, players and fans for their time together, and assures that he faces “a new challenge” with his return to the Real Madrid bench, a team that he assures is always in his heart.

“I would like to thank Everton, my players and the fans for giving me the opportunity to coach this fantastic and historic club. I have decided to leave it and take the new challenge with a team that is always in my heart: Real Madrid,” he wrote.

Along with a celebratory image and another of the fans with a banner reading “Fantastic Carlo; Magnificent Carlo”, Ancelotti thanked Everton farewell.

I leave taking with me all the amazing moments we have experienced together and wish the Club and fans all the best. pic.twitter.com/69kErk9u8J – Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) June 1, 2021

“I take with me all the exciting moments we have lived together and I wish the best for the club and the fans,” he said before publishing a new smiling post with the message “together again” and the Real Madrid crest.

Later he put another tuti with a brief ‘Hala Madrid !!!’ next to a photo in which he appears smiling with the legend ‘together again’ and the Real Madrid crest instead of the letter O in the word together.

