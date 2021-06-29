Real Madrid breaks record of followers on Instagram

The Real Madrid reached 100 million unique followers on Instagram and became the first sports institution to exceed this number.

The merengue club that so far has made 4,643 publications on this social network, is escorted by FC Barcelona, ​​which has 97.7 million followers.

“This new milestone reached by our social networks confirms the universality and continuous growth of the popularity of our club and the commitment of our millions of fans on all continents, to whom we always thank for their loyalty and affection.”

“Real Madrid continues to work constantly on the digital transformation that allows us to transmit the image and values ​​of our club to all our fans, with a strategy of interaction, content and products that are essential to continue leading a digital environment every time more competitive “

In August 2017, Real Madrid had already been the first sports institution to exceed 100 million fans on Facebook. And now it reached a new milestone on Instagram.

