Sunday June 21, 2020

The merengue team took advantage of the Barcelona draw and won the Basque team at the close of date 30 of the Spanish championship. Eight games from the end of the championship, both teams have the same points, but the Whites take advantage by facing each other.

Real Madrid took advantage of Barcelona’s draw over Seville. By the close of the date 30 of La Liga, the white box won 2-1 to Real Sociedad and climbed to the top of the Spanish championship.

After about 45 minutes with few arrivals, the complement resumed with a penalty in favor of the meringues and it was Sergio Ramos (50 ′), who did not miss the 12 steps and opened the account for the visit. And that would not be all, since Karim Benzema at 70 ′ put some tranquility for those of Zidane; while the cast of Anoeta discounted via Mikel Merino at 83 ′.

In this way, Real Madrid reached the top of the Hispanic tournament with 65 points, the same amount that the Catalan team has. For their part, the Basques were sixth with 47 units.

