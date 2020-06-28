Sunday June 28, 2020

The meringues defeated the bottom of the table in a tight scoreboard and after the draw of Barcelona over Celta yesterday, those of Zinedine Zidane were the lonely leaders in the Iberian competition with two points of advantage from the box of Arturo Vidal.

Real Madrid did the homework. At the close of the 32nd date of La Liga, the team of Zinedine Zidane beat Espanyol 1-0 and remained the exclusive leader of the Spanish tournament after the draw of Barcelona against Celta de Vigo.

The only goal of the match was Casemiro at 45 ′, who took advantage of a cue from Karim Benzema and beat the goalkeeper of the Catalan cast, Diego López.

Thus, the meringues were at the top of the Iberian championship with 71 points, two more than the Catalans. While the ‘parakeet’ set does not raise its head and remains bottom of the contest with 24 units.

