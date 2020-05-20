Meringues, Bavarians and neroazzurri The faces will be seen in a solidarity tournament with a date to be confirmed, in 2021, once the spectators can attend. It will be in a triangular format and with matches as a local for the three, allocating the income to Spanish and Italian healthcare.

Real Madrid, Bayern München and Inter Milan have decided to take a joint initiative for the year 2021, without being able to specify a specific date because the purpose is for the charity tournament to be held when the spectators can normally attend the stadiums. The meringue entity has explained how it will develop and why this Solidarity Cup issuing a statement:

“Real Madrid will organize, together with FC Bayern and Inter Milan, the European Solidarity Cup in 2021. The three clubs want to transmit a message of solidarity and brotherhood among the peoples of Europe. This charity event will consist of the celebration of three football matches in 2021 in the cities of Madrid, Munich and Milan. The dates of the meetings will depend on the official calendar and, in any case, they will be held when they can be organized with the presence of the public in the stands. All teams will face each other: Real Madrid-Inter Milan will be held in Madrid, Inter Milan-FC Bayern in Milan and FC Bayern-Real Madrid in Munich.

The income from these meetings will go to health resources in Italy and Spain. In all matches, the host club will invite a representation of health personnel who continue to combat the pandemic. The three clubs want to show these heroes our solidarity, our respect and our gratitude. “

In this way, the Bavarians associate with two more than known rivals of European competitions and act knowing that donations will go to their fellow countries. In fact, Bayern itself recognizes obvious ties between Germany and Spain and Italy as the pleasure of its citizens when it comes to tourism in those countries.