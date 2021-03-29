Real Madrid & Barça: most scoring clubs in the league in a single season

From 1963-64

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona clearly dominate the ranking of the highest scoring teams in a single season in the league. The classification drawn up by Transfermarkt takes into account the five major European tournaments since the 1963-64 campaign.

In total, there are 12 clubs that appear in this historical Transfermarkt ranking. The Italians Naples and Atalanta, the Germans Bayern Munich and Hamburg, the English Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as AS Monaco and PSG of the French league and the two giants of LaLiga Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The whites finished up to ten times as the team with the most goals scored in a season by 11 of the Catalans.

Real Madrid & Barça: clubs with the most goals scored in a season

40 Naples – 2016/17 – 94 goals

Data from the five major leagues from the 1963/64 campaign

39 Bayern Munich – 2013/14 – 94 goals

38 Manchester City – 2018/19 – 95 goals

37 FC Barcelona – 2010/11 – 95 goals

36 Real Madrid – 1987/88 – 95 goals

35 Hamburg – 1981/82 – 95 goals

34 Bayern Munich – 1973/74 – 95 goals

33 Manchester United – 1999/00 – 97 goals

32 Atalanta – 2019/20 – 98 goals

31 Bayern Munich – 2012/13 – 98 goals

30 FC Barcelona – 2009/10 – 98 goals

29 FC Barcelona – 2017/18 – 99 goals

28 Bayern Munich – 2019/20 – 100 goals

27 FC Barcelona – 2013/14 – 100 goals

26 Liverpool – 2013/14 – 101 goals

25 Bayern Munich – 1971/72 – 101 goals

24 Manchester City – 2019/20 – 102 goals

23 PSG – 2015/16 – 102 goals

22 Manchester City – 2013/14 – 102 goals

21 Real Madrid – 2010/11 – 102 goals

20 Real Madrid – 2009/10 – 102 goals

19 FC Barcelona – 1996/97 – 102 goals

18 Real Madrid – 2012/13 – 103 goals

17 Chelsea – 2009/10 – 103 goals

16 Real Madrid – 2013/14 – 104 goals

15 PSG – 2018/19 – 105 goals

14 FC Barcelona – 2008/09 – 105 goals

13 Manchester City – 2017/18 – 106 goals

12 Real Madrid – 2016/17 – 106 goals

11 AS Monaco – 2016/17 – 107 goals

10 Real Madrid – 1989/90 – 107 goals

9 PSG – 2017/18 – 108 goals

8 Real Madrid – 2015/16 – 110 goals

7 FC Barcelona – 2014/15 – 110 goals

6 FC Barcelona – 2015/16 – 112 goals

5 FC Barcelona – 2011/12 – 114 goals

4 FC Barcelona – 2012/13 – 115 goals

3 FC Barcelona – 2016/17 – 116 goals

2 Real Madrid – 2014/15 – 118 goals

1 Real Madrid – 2011/12 – 121 goals

Naples and Bayern are at the bottom of the table with 94 goals each, the Italians in 2016-17 and the Bavarians in 2013-14, while the top 10 is almost exclusively the domain of Madrid and Barça and only PSG manages to position themselves among the top spots on one occasion.

José Mourinho’s Real Madrid, the team of records

Real Madrid leads with 121 goals achieved in the 2011-12 academic year. Under the leadership of José Mourinho, the Madrilenians were proclaimed league champions with a total of 100 points and broke both the record for goals scored in the national competition and for points. It was the only title of the campaign and Cristiano Ronaldo signed 46 of the 121 goals in LaLiga, although the top scorer went to Leo Messi with four more. Karim Benzema was White’s second top gunner with 21.

The second best record since the 1963-64 season is also owned by Madrid with 118 goals in 2014-15, in the second year of Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of the team.

The best mark of the FC Barcelona: 116 goals with Messi of Pichichi

FC Barcelona take the following positions consecutively, from third to seventh position. The culés achieved their best mark in the 2016-17 season with 116 targets. It was about both the last year of Luis Enrique on the Camp Nou bench and Neymar with the Barça shirt.

The Real Madrid would end up imposing in LaLiga and the Barça would finish second to only three points of advantage. So Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup and the King’s Cup. Leo Messi with 37 points, Pichichi finished, and Luis Suárez with 29 were the top scorers in the domestic competition.

Data as of March 19, 2021

