Real Madrid awaits Zidane’s decision and denies an agreement with Allegri

The French has a contract

Real Madrid will wait until next week for Zinédine Zidane before defining the next season, confident that the French coach will fulfill the remaining year of his contract, and, according to sources from the white club, he has not closed any agreement with the Italian Massimiliano Allegri to be the replacement.

In the absence of a League match for the end of the season, the president Florentino Pérez nor the general director José Ángel Sánchez, have received no communication from Zidane about his future. The only news they have is through the technician’s statements in his appearances before the media, in which he has sown doubt and has postponed until the end of the course to announce a decision.

In Madrid they understand that Zidane does not want to compromise his good relationship with the president in the event that he closes a season without titles, but they trust that his decision, whatever happens in the last league day, is to continue.

Real Madrid deny contacts with Allegri

Real Madrid assures that it is “flatly false” that it has contacted Allegri to present an offer and denies the information published this Tuesday in Italy, by La Gazzetta dello Sport, which ensures that the coach has a two-year proposal on the table Option to a third party, at a rate of 10 million euros per season.

