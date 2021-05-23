Real Madrid awaits the response of Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez to their renewal offers

05/23/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

XC

Real Madrid have closed the season in white after eleven years bringing at least one title to their showcases. After such a failure, the white club wants to start planning the new season as soon as possible and for this needs to close two cases that have been open since the campaign began: Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez.

Both have had a renewal offer on the table for months, but neither of them has responded yet and the sports management urges him to know if he has their competition to make decisions.

From the Madrid entity they are not willing to eternalize the matter and have already set a deadline for the players to define themselves. Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez have time to assess the renewal proposal until Real Madrid define who will be the coach, be it Zinedine Zidane or another.

The new technician will decide

It will be the new coach who decides whether to shelve the continuity of the two footballers or whether it is worth extending the term to facilitate the agreement.

Real Madrid initially offered both a reduction of ten percent in addition to the one it had already agreed with the squad to alleviate the economic effects left by the COVID 19 pandemic.

With this offer, Sergio Ramos would go from charging 11.7 million to 9 million to which another two would be added for incentives. Lucas Vázquez, for his part, saw the annual 3.5 ‘kilos’ reduced to 2.8. Later the white club accepted equal the five million that Naples offered to the versatile Galician footballer.

The captain would be willing to accept this offer as long as the club adds a second year, which would mean breaking its policy of annual renewals for footballers who are over 30 years old. Lucas Vázquez, for his part, presented a counter offer asking that the club match the offer of three seasons at a rate of seven million per year that Milan seems to have raised.

Alternatives

Real Madrid already have alternatives in case neither of them continues. On the one hand, the arrival with the freedom letter under the arm of David Alaba is tied, which would also cover the eventual exits of Raphael Varane and Nacho, at the same time that it would be an alternative to Casemiro, who does not have a natural replacement.

Lucas Vázquez’s position could be covered by two transfers, Brahim Díaz and Take Kubo, although the intention of Real Madrid is that both fulfill a new season on loan to reinforce their progression, especially in the case of the Malaga, who has taken a step forward this season at Milan. The alternative would be to recover Jorge de Frutos, over whom he still holds 50 percent of his rights, shared with his current club, Levante.