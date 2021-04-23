Real Madrid, Atlético and Barça must apply to the RFEF for the license to participate in the Champions League next season

04/23/2021

So much FC Barcelona What Real Madrid Y Atlético de Madrid They must request their Champions League license from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) before May 15.

This is an essential requirement if they want to participate in UEFA competitions next season, that is, a mandatory procedure every season for all those Spanish clubs that wish to be in Europe, provided they meet the qualifying requirements.

Last March was when The RFEF communicated to the Spanish clubs the opening of the period to request the UEFA license to participate in the 2020-2021 club competitions: Champions and Europa League. Request that now takes on more importance after what happened in recent days.

The first procedure to grant this license is the RFEF UEFA First Instance Committee, which is the one who must decide whether to accept or deny it. Decision to be made before May 15.

Once they give the ok to the licenses of the Spanish clubs that request it, it must be sent to UEFA before May 31. And among them the logical thing is that there is the license of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. If it should be explained that Spanish clubs always meet these requirements season after season.

All clubs must meet a series of requirements that this time have been lightened as a result of COVID. On 12 February 2021, the UEFA Executive Committee adopted a series of additional measures in light of the current impact that COVID-19 is having on European club football, in relation to the UEFA Licensing procedure for the season. 2021/22.

Two of these are particularly important: modifying the club licensing criteria to provide future financial information in relation to the going concern principle and modifying the assessment of past due debts for club licensing. . Measures that UEFA itself made official in a circular on February 15.

Changes that the UEFA Executive Committee has decided to modify solely with regard to participation in UEFA club competitions in the 2021/22 season. Changes where the highest body of European football is aware of the impact that COVID is having on the economy of the clubs.

Changes that the RFEF just communicated in mid-March to the Spanish league clubs in order to request that license from UEFA.

In our country it is common for this license to be requested by about 14 of the 20 clubs in the highest category. Only those who are in a more complicated situation due to classification, usually do not carry out the procedures.

As a clarification, the measures indicated by UEFA in its communication refer to two specific situations:

On the one hand, with regard to the annual accounts and interim financial statements, it will not be necessary to provide prospective financial information in the event that the auditor’s report contains a paragraph of emphasis or material uncertainty about the application of the going concern principle. . For the evaluation of the granting of the license, it will only be analyzed whether there is a qualification in the report related to the application of said accounting principle. In other words, the sole security of the club’s present and future viability is sufficient to grant the license.

On the other hand, regarding the absence of debts with employees, Tax Agency and Social Security, if there are outstanding debts as of March 31, 2021, the club may be granted the license if and only if:

1.- The total amount of outstanding debts as of March 31, 2021 is not greater than fifteen percent of total personnel expenses, according to the latest audited annual accounts.

2.- And the applicant Club presents, together with the reports indicated in article 80.4bis, a payment plan for outstanding debts, in which they are paid no later than June 30, 2021

Acceptance of this license implies that Spanish clubs, starting with the three affected, assume the requirements set by UEFA for their competitions.