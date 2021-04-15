Real Madrid assumes that Sergio Ramos will leave the team because he has a better offer

Sergio Ramos It is no longer as essential as a few months ago, and that has made Real Madrid’s initial intentions radically change with respect to its future.

The white sports management has been with joy with the great performance that the central pair formed by Militao and Nacho, both second or third swords and even considered as potential transferable this same summer before the losses of Varane and Ramos.

As reported by the SER chain, the Brazilian has earned the trust of the club so as not to go out on the market while the Spanish has even won the renewal of a contract that ends next season.

But the biggest change is in regards to the captain. Sergio Ramos Y Florentino Pérez They have not just squared positions and there are only two months before the end of the season and, with it, the current contract of the Sevillian, there have been no substantial changes in the offers.

This makes Real Madrid think that Ramos has decided to leave because he has a good offer on the table, better than what your current club can present you.

🚨⚽️ Report @JGALLEGOonfire in @ h25deportes 💥 At Real Madrid they think that Sergio Ramos has decided to leave because he has a better option ✍️ Nacho, who has one year left on his contract, could renew for one more season 🇧🇷 Militao will not go on the market and stays pic.twitter.com/Y4ifmWaJlu – El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 15, 2021

Sergio Ramos, at 35, faces the final stretch of his career. Although his role at Real Madrid has been that of a starter while his injuries have been respected, this year he has lost a good part of the season due to the operation he underwent at the beginning of the year, which has allowed more rotation (and given more trouble) to Zidane.

However, the good work of the substitutes has made what seemed essential and an irremediable path to renewal has been diverted until the end of the marriage that, with each passing day, is closer.