Real Madrid are interested in Raheem Sterling

07/07/2021 at 1:23 PM CEST

The English medium ‘.’ assures that the Real Madrid he is interested in the english player Raheem Sterling, who currently plays for Manchester City.

The 26-year-old has a contract with the English club until 2023, but in England they assure that the player is not happy at the club, because he did not like that they put him in the operation to sign the player Harry Kane.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola and City They want the English player to stay and to achieve this they are preparing an offer with the aim of the player renewing his contract. Sterling is in no rush to make a decision about his future and will not do so until his vacation is over after the Eurocup.

They ensure that Real Madrid is very attentive to everything that happens around the player. While in England they assure that Sterling’s starting price would be close to the 90 million euros.